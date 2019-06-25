Over 700 Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir in Last 3 Years: Home Ministry
As many as 112 civilians have also lost their lives during this period in the state. Of them, 15 had died in 2016, 40 in 2017, 39 in 2018 and 18 between January and June 16, this year.
Image for representation (PTI )
New Delhi: More than 700 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir over the last three years, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday.
A total of 113 terrorists were killed between January and June 16 this year, 257 were killed in 2018, 213 in 2017 and 150 in 2016, taking the total number of those killed during the period to 733, it said.
As many as 112 civilians have also lost their lives during this period in the state.
Of them, 15 had died in 2016, 40 in 2017, 39 in 2018 and 18 between January and June 16, this year.
"The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism. This has resulted in corresponding change in the number of such incidents, including casualties," Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
"Security forces keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them," he added.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 88 Crore
- Google Play Store Quality Problems: Over 2,000 Malware-Laden Counterfeit Apps Served to Android Users
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- IAF Mirage-2000: India's Preferred Fighter Jet 20 Years Ago at Kargil, Now at Balakot - Here's Why
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s