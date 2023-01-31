Over 7,000 doses of the world’s first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech’s iNCOVACC, have been checked and released by the country’s apex vaccine testing laboratory, News18.com has learnt.

Approved by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, the vaccine is likely to be available for administration in the next 15 days.

The vaccine was officially launched by the Union Health Ministry on January 26, Republic Day, but is yet to be available in the market for administration.

BBV154, a novel adenovirus vectored intranasal vaccine for Covid-19, was sent to CDL in the first week of January in around six batches containing 15,000 doses.

“Of the six, three batches have been tested and reported back. Now the company will take its own time in releasing the stock into the market after the approval from the drug controller general,” a senior government official told News18.com requesting anonymity. “The remaining 7,500 doses will also be sent back by next week,” the officer added.

The vaccine, the officer explained, offers convenience for both the vaccinator and the patient.

“One of the biggest conveniences for hospitals or healthcare facilities is that one vial can be administered to two persons, once opened. You need not create a cohort of 10 people to open a vial to prevent vaccine wastage.”

The vaccine is needle-free and non-invasive. It comes in a vial containing a dropper and can be administered much like the polio vaccine. “After cleaning the nose, bend the neck and the vaccine will be dropped into the nose. In polio, the dropper drops the vaccine into the mouth.”

In December, the intranasal Covid-19 vaccine was approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 and above.

“This vaccine received approval under restricted use in emergency situations for ages 18 and above for primary 2 dose schedule, homologous booster doses,” said the government release dated December 1.

