Over 72L Covid Vaccine Doses Still Available with States, UTs; 17.56 Cr Doses Provided So Far: Govt

More than 72 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, while over 46 lakh doses will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The government of India has so far provided more than 17.56 crore vaccine doses (17,56,20,810) to states and union territories free-of-cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 16,83,78,796 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

“More than 72 lakh Covid vaccine doses (72,42,014) are still available with states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to the armed forces," the ministry said. Furthermore, more than 46 lakh (46,61,960) vaccine doses will be received in addition by states and UTs within the next three days, it said.

Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and Covid-appropriate Behaviour), the ministry said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here