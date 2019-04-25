English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 73,000 Transgenders Arrested for Extorting Money from Railway Passengers in Past 4 Years
Some of the railway passengers had to face abuses, in the worst cases of physical assault, in case they refused to give money to the transgenders, officials said.
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: More than 73,000 transgenders have been arrested for extorting money from railway passengers in the past four years, with over 20,000 alone last year, the railway ministry has said in a reply to an RTI query.
The data assumes significance as passengers have complained of harassment by transgenders who often board trains and extort money from them. Some of these passengers also had to face abuses, in the worst cases of physical assault, in case they refused to give in to such demands, officials said.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been regularly conducting special drives to check such instances, they said.
In the reply to the RTI query, the railway ministry said a total of 73,837 transgenders were arrested during 2015 and till January this year while extorting money from passengers.
Of these, a total of 13,546 were arrested in 2015, 19,800 in 2016, 18,526 in 2017 and 20,566 in 2018, it said.
As many as 1,399 transgenders were arrested in January this year, the ministry said.
"Policing on railways being a state subject, prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order in railway premises as well as on running trains are the statutory responsibility of the state governments, which they discharge through the Government Railway Police (GRP)," it said.
The data assumes significance as passengers have complained of harassment by transgenders who often board trains and extort money from them. Some of these passengers also had to face abuses, in the worst cases of physical assault, in case they refused to give in to such demands, officials said.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been regularly conducting special drives to check such instances, they said.
In the reply to the RTI query, the railway ministry said a total of 73,837 transgenders were arrested during 2015 and till January this year while extorting money from passengers.
Of these, a total of 13,546 were arrested in 2015, 19,800 in 2016, 18,526 in 2017 and 20,566 in 2018, it said.
As many as 1,399 transgenders were arrested in January this year, the ministry said.
"Policing on railways being a state subject, prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order in railway premises as well as on running trains are the statutory responsibility of the state governments, which they discharge through the Government Railway Police (GRP)," it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | AB de Villiers Is a Superstar, Had the Best Seat in The House: Stoinis
- India's Youngest Organ Donor Gave His Heart to Save Life of Two-Year-Old Boy
- IPL Match Comes to a Halt After Umpire Forgets Ball in His Pants
- After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting TV Subscription Guidelines
- Tiger Shroff on Dancing with Alia Bhatt in SOTY 2: She is Better Than Me in This One
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results