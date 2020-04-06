Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 75% Coronavirus-positive Cases Men; Elderly Account for 63% Deaths: Health Ministry

More than 75% of the COVID-19-positive cases and 73% of the deaths caused by the disease were accounted for by men, the ministry's Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said. Elderly patients, aged 60 years or above, accounted for 63% of deaths.

Nikhil Ghanekar | News18.com@nghanekar

Updated:April 6, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 75% Coronavirus-positive Cases Men; Elderly Account for 63% Deaths: Health Ministry
Kochi: Police personnel look on as two young women enter a hospital ambulance after they complained of high fever, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Kochi, Friday, April 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI03-04-2020_000161B)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs revealed the age and gender distributions of COVID-19 patients and fatalities in the country during a press briefing on Monday.

More than 75% of the COVID-19-positive cases and 73% of the deaths caused by the disease were accounted for by men, the ministry's Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said. Elderly patients, aged 60 years or above, accounted for 63% of deaths.

A total 76% percent of the patients were men, while 24% of those afflicted were women. Of the dead, 73% were men and only 27% women.

Crucially, 63% of all deaths were of people aged 60 or above, 30% were in the 40-60 years age group and only 7% of those who succumbed were below 40. However, 86% of all those who died had comorbidities, Agarwal said.

“This shows that elderly people are at a higher risk, but younger people with comorbidities are also at risk. We request that the elders remain protected and every youth be careful so as to not pass on the infection, particularly to elders,” Agarwal said. 

Earlier on Saturday, Agarwal had said that hypertension, cardiac issues, kidney issues and diabetes were the most common comorbidities among those who died due to Covid-19. 

Agarwal had also shared the age profile of the COVID-19 patients. As many as 47% of the patients were younger than 40 years, 34% patients were in the 40-60 years age group and 19% were 60 years and above. 

India has recorded 4,067 Covid-19 cases so far and of them, 292 have been discharged and 109 have died, according to government data.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    944,778

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,287,268

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    271,950

     

  • Total DEATHS

    70,540

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres