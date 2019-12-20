Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Over 750 Flights Delayed, 19 Cancelled Due to Dense Fog in Delhi

If minimum visibility at the runway is 200 metres or more then the pilots of the flight, which has to land on that runway, should be trained in CAT III A procedures.

PTI

Updated:December 20, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
Representational image. (Image source: Reuters)

New Delhi: Over 750 flights were delayed, 19 cancelled and five were diverted due to the dense fog that enveloped the national capital on Friday, Delhi airport officials said.

"Approximately 320 departures and around 440 arrivals were delayed due to fog enveloping the airport on Friday morning," a senior airport official said.

"While landings and take offs continue at Delhi airports, flights that are not CAT III A compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport tweeted from its official handle at 8.30 pm.

If minimum visibility at the runway is 200 metres or more then the pilots of the flight, which has to land on that runway, should be trained in CAT III A procedures. If the pilots are not trained as such, the flight has to keep flying in the air waiting for visibility to improve or has to be diverted to another airport.

"Eleven departures and eight arrivals were cancelled due to bad weather. Five flights were diverted at other airports on Friday morning," the official had earlier said.

A minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees celsius was recorded in the national capital on Friday.

Officials said visibility reduced to zero at some places in the morning.

