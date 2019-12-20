Over 750 Flights Delayed, 19 Cancelled Due to Dense Fog in Delhi
If minimum visibility at the runway is 200 metres or more then the pilots of the flight, which has to land on that runway, should be trained in CAT III A procedures.
Representational image. (Image source: Reuters)
New Delhi: Over 750 flights were delayed, 19 cancelled and five were diverted due to the dense fog that enveloped the national capital on Friday, Delhi airport officials said.
"Approximately 320 departures and around 440 arrivals were delayed due to fog enveloping the airport on Friday morning," a senior airport official said.
"While landings and take offs continue at Delhi airports, flights that are not CAT III A compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport tweeted from its official handle at 8.30 pm.
If minimum visibility at the runway is 200 metres or more then the pilots of the flight, which has to land on that runway, should be trained in CAT III A procedures. If the pilots are not trained as such, the flight has to keep flying in the air waiting for visibility to improve or has to be diverted to another airport.
"Eleven departures and eight arrivals were cancelled due to bad weather. Five flights were diverted at other airports on Friday morning," the official had earlier said.
A minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees celsius was recorded in the national capital on Friday.
Officials said visibility reduced to zero at some places in the morning.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Kids in Red Dancing to Jingle Bells with a Desi 'Sinkari Twist'
- When Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Secretly Rehearsed for A Song
- Airtel Free Calls on Wi-Fi: Will it Work on Your Apple iPhone, OnePlus or Xiaomi Phone?
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: A LOT of Power is Just One of The Ingredients
- All That Glitters? Swiss Scientists Have Found a Way to Make Chocolate Sparkle