Over 78 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Still Available with States: Centre

More than 78 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 56 lakh additional doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 15,76,32,631 doses.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination started on Saturday. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. “More than 78 lakh Covid vaccine doses (78,60,779) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. “Furthermore, more than 56 lakh (56,20,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by them within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

Phase-3 Vaccination: Over 86,000 Received First Dose on May 1

A total of 86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 11 states on May 1, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.68 crore as phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on Saturday.

The ministry said, “86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 11 states". These states are Chhattisgarh (987), Delhi (1,472), Gujarat (51,622), Jammu and Kashmir (201), Karnataka (649), Maharashtra (12,525), Odisha (97), Punjab (298), Rajasthan (1853), Tamil Nadu (527) and UP (15,792). Cumulatively, 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses have been administered through22,93,911 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am, the ministry said.

These include 94,28,490 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 62,65,397 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,27,57,529 FLWs who received the first dose and69,22,093 FLWs who took the second dose. It also includes 86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45. Besides,5,26,18,135 and 1,14,49,310beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,32,80,976and 40,08,078 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second dose.

