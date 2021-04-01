Over 8 Lakh Vaccine Doses Administered In Pakistan

Islamabad, Mar 31: Pakistan on Wednesday said 8 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country, as more anti-COVID jabs were being procured and the immunisation process fast-tracked. So far, COVID-19 has claimed 14,434 lives along with 6,67,957 confirmed cases in the country, with 78 fatalities and 4,757 infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Another 3,197 virus patients were in critical condition. The positivity rate stood at 10.82 per cent. Speaking to the media, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the country was finalising orders to buy more vaccines.

I want to tell you that more than 0.8 million (8 lakh) vaccine doses have been administered in Pakistan and we want to take this campaign further and speed it up, he said. He said that Pakistan was in the middle of the third phase of the pandemic which could be controlled with safety precautions and vaccination.

The special assistant said 5 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine had arrived on Wednesday, while another 5 lakh would arrive on Thursday. He said millions of doses of the purchased vaccine would continue to come in the following weeks and months. In the coming months in April, May and June, orders for millions of doses are being finalised and they will keep coming, he said.

He hoped that the vaccination process would speed up in the coming months as the government has already opened vaccination for people over 50 years.

