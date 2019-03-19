English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Killed, Around 50 Trapped as Under-Construction Building Collapses in Karnataka's Dharwad
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said eight people have been extricated from the debris so far.
The site of the building collapse.
Bengaluru: At least two persons have been killed and around 50 are trapped after a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Karnataka's Dharwad area on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place in Kumareshwara Nagar area of the district, which is about 400 kilometres north of Bengaluru. As many as 10 ambulances and five fire tenders have been engaged to carry out rescue and relief operations.
The building came crashing down, triggering panic among neighbours and passers-by, a police official said.
According to reports, construction had been going on in the building for the last two years and work was ongoing on the third floor. The first two floors had around 60 shops that were operational. Some reports suggest about 150 people were in the shops when the structure crashed.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he was shocked to learn about the collapse of the under-construction building. He said eight people have been extricated from the debris so far.
"I've instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to Dharwad," he said.
