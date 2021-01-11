Over 800 Farmers Booked for Violence in Haryana CM Khattar's Karnal Rally

A day after farmers indulged in vandalism at a public function's venue in Karnal district of Haryana, in which Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to participate, police on Monday booked over 800 farmers for the incident.

The 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' programme slated to be attended by Khattar in a Karnal village was cancelled after protesting farmers opposed to the Centre's three new agricultural laws created a ruckus at the venue.

The Chief Minister had accused Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) President Gurnam Singh Charuni, the opposition Congress, and the Left for "instigating" people to indulge in vandalism.

Earlier, Charuni had threatened to oppose the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'.

"Through such agitations, if these leaders think that they can achieve their vested interests, they are highly mistaken as the people know their reality and will soon teach them a befitting lesson," Khattar said while issuing a stern warning to those who instigated violence.

Before ransacking the meeting venue, the sloganeering farmers carrying black flags had on Sunday thronged a temporary helipad in Kaimla village near Karnal, where Khattar was scheduled to land, and damaged it.