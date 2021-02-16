Over 87k Beneficiaries Receive Coronavirus Vaccine, Goa Completes 100% Second Dose of Jabs: Govt

As many as 87,40,595 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in two phases. While 85,69,917 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while the second dose has been given to 1,70,678 beneficiaries, the Union Health Ministry said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Fourteen states have given first doses to more than 70 per cent of registered healthcare workers. These states need to be applauded and appreciated, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Among the poorly performing states, Delhi has vaccinated 42 per cent healthcare workers.

As far as administering the second dose to beneficiaries is concerned, Goa has completed 100% vaccination, while most other states have completed 60 per cent inoculation. Ten states have vaccinated less that 10 per cent front line workers.

The government said only two states, Kerala -- 61,550 and Maharashtra -- 37,383, have more than 35,000 cases and contributing to 72% of total infections in the country.

Niti Aayog member VK Paul said the cause for concern is Maharashtra. “Things can't be taken for granted,” he said.

The government said there are 186 cases of UK variant in India at the moment, while the South African strain of the virus has been detected in four returnees. One person has tested positive for the Brazil variant.