Over 9.05 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant achievement, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday completed administering at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to half of its eligible adult population, as it crossed 9.05 crore cumulative vaccinations across the State.

As per official estimates based on census and electoral data, around 15 crore people in UP are to be vaccinated. Of these, 7.50 crore have received at least one dose which is about 50 per cent against the target. While over 1.54 crore people are fully vaccinated in the State.

Soaring high on vaccination, on Wednesday, UP has achieved the target of vaccinating 9 crore people since the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive in January, which is a record.

Over 50 per cent of single-dose coverage of the adult population has significant public health implications: it means a significant percentage of the population has a certain level of protection against the infection. The government has asked the health department to focus on enhancing second dose coverage.

