English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Won
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Over 9 Crore Toilets Constructed Under Swachh Bharat: Kovind in Parliament
According to an assessment, because of the toilets built, numerous poor persons have been spared of various kind of diseases and more than 3 lakh lives have been saved, Kovind said.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind conducts proceedings in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session at the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (LSTV grab via PTI)
New Delhi: Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, over nine crore toilets have been constructed, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday, underlining that coverage of rural sanitation that was less than 40% in 2014 has increased to 98%.
Addressing the joint session of Parliament, he said lack of toilets forced crores of Indians, especially "our daughters and daughters-in-law", to lead an undignified and an unhealthy life.
According to an assessment, because of the toilets built, numerous poor persons have been spared of various kind of diseases and more than 3 lakh lives have been saved, Kovind said.
"Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, more than 9 crore toilets have been constructed.
"It is the outcome of this mass movement that coverage of rural sanitation that was less than 40% in 2014, has increased to 98%," the President said in his address.
He added, "In the year of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we must remember that we have resolved in his memory to achieve Swachh Bharat by October 2."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Addressing the joint session of Parliament, he said lack of toilets forced crores of Indians, especially "our daughters and daughters-in-law", to lead an undignified and an unhealthy life.
According to an assessment, because of the toilets built, numerous poor persons have been spared of various kind of diseases and more than 3 lakh lives have been saved, Kovind said.
"Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, more than 9 crore toilets have been constructed.
"It is the outcome of this mass movement that coverage of rural sanitation that was less than 40% in 2014, has increased to 98%," the President said in his address.
He added, "In the year of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we must remember that we have resolved in his memory to achieve Swachh Bharat by October 2."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bringing India on Board for DRS is One Of My Achievements: Richardson
- UAE Protests Over Qatari Players' Eligibility at Asian Cup
- Manikarnika Row: Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut's Sister Engage in Twitter Spat, Share WhatsApp Chats
- Ekta Kapoor Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy Via Surrogacy
- Budget for Leisure: How a Millennial Mindset is Driving India's Economic Growth
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results