Over 9 Crore Toilets Constructed Under Swachh Bharat: Kovind in Parliament

According to an assessment, because of the toilets built, numerous poor persons have been spared of various kind of diseases and more than 3 lakh lives have been saved, Kovind said.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind conducts proceedings in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session at the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (LSTV grab via PTI)
New Delhi: Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, over nine crore toilets have been constructed, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday, underlining that coverage of rural sanitation that was less than 40% in 2014 has increased to 98%.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament, he said lack of toilets forced crores of Indians, especially "our daughters and daughters-in-law", to lead an undignified and an unhealthy life.

"Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, more than 9 crore toilets have been constructed.

"It is the outcome of this mass movement that coverage of rural sanitation that was less than 40% in 2014, has increased to 98%," the President said in his address.

He added, "In the year of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we must remember that we have resolved in his memory to achieve Swachh Bharat by October 2."


| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
