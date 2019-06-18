Over 90% People Favour Free Rides for Women in Delhi Metro and Buses, Claims AAP

New Delhi: Over 90 per cent of the people favour free rides for women in Delhi metro and buses, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the finding was based on a survey conducted by his party legislators, municipal counsellors and women wing over a period of 10 days with more than 71,000 people participating in it.

"We met all the sections of society. The party held 1,120 meetings and found that of the 71,572 people, as many as 64,972 were in favour of the free rides for women in metros and buses," Rai told reporters.

He said the report of the survey would be submitted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The party wanted to implement the proposal as soon as possible, Rai added.

"The DMRC gave two proposals, one of them being the issuance of pink cards for women. The DMRC said it would take about eight months to implement the proposal but we would like to enforce it as soon as possible," he said.

On June 3, Kejriwal had announced his government's decision to provide for free travel for women in Delhi's public transport buses and Metro trains.

Brushing aside fears of overcrowding in metro trains due to the provision for free travel of women, Kejriwal had said the step would not lead to any congestion as the daily ridership will increase by just one lakh.

At present, 25 lakh people travel by metro daily.