Over 900 Children Reported Ill in Last 3 Years After Consuming Mid-Day Meals: HRD Ministry
The ministry had received 35 complaints from 15 states and Union Territories regarding substandard food quality during the same period.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: More than 900 children were reported ill and none of them died after consuming mid-day meals across the country in last three years, according to HRD Ministry officials.
The ministry had received 35 complaints from 15 states and Union Territories regarding substandard food quality during the same period.
"A total number of 930 children were reported ill and none of them died after eating such food in the country during the last three years and current year. The overall responsibility for providing cooked and nutritious mid-day meal to eligible children lies with state governments," a senior HRD Ministry official said.
The Midday Meal scheme comes under the HRD Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy. Respective state governments were requested to furnish action taken reports (ATRs) in the matter, he said.
"As per the reports received, action such as issuing warning against the official responsible, terminating the contract of concerned NGOs and organisations, initiating criminal proceedings and imposing penalties against the defaulting persons," the official said.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has also issued guidelines on quality, safety and hygiene in school-level kitchens to all the states and the UTs.
"The guidelines also provide instructions to schools to procure AGMARK quality and branded items for preparation of mid-day meals, tasting of meals by 2-3 adult members of school management committees, including at least one teacher before serving to children," the official said.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Akshay Kumar Prepares for Mission Mangal, Netflix Drops Big Hints From Sacred Games 2
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India Erred in Their Handling of No.4 Spot: Yuvraj
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Day Out in London, See Pics
- Amazon Prime Subscription at Rs 499 Per Year: Here is How To Get The Deal
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Dyson V7 Trigger Vacuum And Limited Edition Pure Cool Air Purifier to go on Sale