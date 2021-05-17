Over 93% of 2021’s Total Coronavirus Deaths Reported Since March

India has reported over 1.17 lakh coronavirus deaths since March 1, accounting for over 93 per cent of the total deaths recorded in 2021, Union Health Ministry data suggests.

Further, the deaths reported between March and May were 42.72 per cent of the total coronavirus deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic, the government data analysed by News18 shows.

India has reported 2.74 lakh coronavirus deaths to date. The tally was 1.57 lakh on March 1.

While India had reported 1.48 lakh Covid-19 related deaths till January 1, 2021, the country reported 1.25 lakh deaths in 2021 alone. Of these, 1.17 lakh were reported since March.

In terms of infections reported, India had recorded more cases between March and May than those reported in 2020 in total.

From the beginning of the pandemic till January 1, India’s total Covid-19 caseload was 1.02 crore. Now, this load stands at 2.49 crore – an addition of 1.46 crore cases in 2021. India has reported a 143 per cent increase in total cases since January 1, the numbers from the Ministry says.

Since March, India has reported 1.38 crore infections. India’s Covid’s-19 tally had crossed the 10-lakh-mark on July 17, 2020; 20-lakh-mark on August 7, 30-lakh on August 23, 40-lakh on September 5 and 50-lakh on September 16.

The Covid-19 tally went past 60-lakh-mark on September 28, 70-lakh on October 11, 80-lakh on October 29, 90-lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore-mark on December 19.

On April 20, India’s total cases crossed the 1.53 crore mark. It reached 2.02 crore on May 4. Since May 1, India has reported 62.02 lakh coronavirus infections and 66,060 deaths.

When compared to April, in just 17 days of May, India has reported over 20,000 more deaths – a 44 per cent increase.

India’s coronavirus death toll for April was 45,862. The daily coronavirus, which dropped in January and February, started rising again since March.

On March 1, India reported 15,510 cases while on March 10, the daily cases were 17,921. On March 15, India reported 26,291 cases in a day.

On March 17, this number was 28,903 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on March 17 and warned the States against the “second peak".

Since mid-March, the cases started increasing at a rapid speed. By March 20, the daily cases reported were 40,953. On March 31, India reported 53,480 fresh Covid-19 infections.

India broke all the previous records on April 4 when it reported 1.03 lakh cases in a day – becoming the second country after the US to cross the grim landmark.

On April 15, India surpassed the 2-lakh mark and on April 22 the cases crossed the 3-lakh-mark in terms of daily cases reported, making another global record.

Further on May 1, India registered 4,01,993 fresh cases in the 24 hours – the first country to report so many cases in a day.

Reporting a further increase, on May 7 India recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day since the outbreak of the infection — 4,14,188.

On Monday, India’s daily cases dropped below the three-lakh mark for the first time since April 21 with 2.81 lakh fresh infections reported.

