Over 9,300 People Booked in Delhi for Traffic Violations on Holi

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2018, 11:50 PM IST
Image for representation. (Twitter photo)
New Delhi: Over 9,300 people were booked for different traffic violations, including over 1,900 for drunken driving, across Delhi on the occasion of Holi.

Out of 1,918 cases of drunken driving, 608 cases were from the southern part of the capital, a senior police official said on Friday.

The police also booked 4,634 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets while 1,164 were challaned for triple-riding on motorcycles and scooters, he added.

A total of 1,589 people were booked for other violations, the police said.

The Delhi Police had on Thursday made elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during Holi celebrations and deployed a huge number of personnel to maintain law and order, and prevent violation of traffic rules in the city.

Traffic police teams with interceptors and PCR, and local police officials were stationed at strategic intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, over-speeding and other violations, officials added.

