3,700 PhD Holders Apply for Messenger's Job in UP Govt

Over 50, 000 graduates, 28,000 post graduates and 3700 PhD holders have applied for the job of messengers at the telecom wing of the Uttar Pradesh police, a job which requires minimum eligibility of passing Class 5.In a grim reminder of the unemployment situation in the country, the applicants also include MBAs and BTechs. Of the 93,000 applicants, only 7,400 have studied between Class 5 and 12, the Times of India reported.A source said the job involves delivering messages of the telecom department from one office to another and the 62 posts had fallen vacant after 12 years.The job traditionally involves a declaration from the applicant that he can ride a bicycle but an official involved in the process said given the high number of applications, the department was planning to conduct a selection test.Senior officials in the department said till August 16, the last date of application, they had received 93,500 applications for 62 posts. They attributed the rush to lack of jobs in the market, adding that the lure of a full-time government job with a starting salary of Rs 20,000 attracted the applicants.ADG (telecom) PK Tiwari welcomed the fact that over-qualified people were applying for the job, saying it would help in other areas too and increase the quality of work in the department.He said the department was planning to introduce a written test, which would involve logical reasoning, general knowledge and basic mathematics, as quoted by the TOI.