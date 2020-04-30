​Over 96 Percent Parents Support Andhra Govt's Decision, Want Kids To be Taught in English: Survey

Amaravati: A whopping 96.17 percent of parents want their children to be taught in English at the primary level in government schools, Andhra Pradesh government announced.

Recently, the High Court had cancelled the the government order No. 85 related to introducing English as a teaching medium from Class 1 to Class 6 across all government schools from the 2020-21 academic year.

The court passed the interim order after two BJP leaders challenged the orders and stated that choosing the medium is a primary right of students and their parents.

In the wake of the court’s decision, the government collected opinions of the parents of class 1 to 5 students on the same.

A note of the Chief Minister’s Office-CMO stated that as on April 29, out of 17,87,035 parents of children studying in Class 1 to 6, about 17,85,669 have shown interest in opting for English as the medium of instruction while Telugu as a mandatory subject.

About 3.05 percent have chosen Telugu medium and 0.78 percent have chosen other languages.

“The parents have decided to support the government’s decision of introducing English as the medium of instruction in schools. Earlier, the government has taken this decision to make every child in the state competent to meet global standards. The state government is keen on providing quality education for every child in the state and equip them with world-class knowledge."

"In this context, the prestigious Nadu-Nedu programme was being utilized in schools by providing infrastructure facilities.” The CMO note said.

According to the sources in the government, armed with the opinion report, the government will approach the Supreme Court challenging the decision of cancellation of the government order No. 85.

