Over 97,000 Students Register on UP Govt's Abhyudaya Portal for Free Coaching for Competitive Exams

More than 97,000 students registered themselves within 20 hours of the launch of the Uttar Pradesh government's Abhyudaya portal, a scheme that will provide free coaching for students and help them in preparing for competitive examinations like Civil Services, NEET, JEE, CDS and NDA. More than 46,000 youths have registered for civil services examinations so far. Of these, 5,833 candidates will prepare for UPSC Main and 965 for the Youth Civil Services interviews.

More than 4,000 have registered for NEET and 2,500 for JEE. The Abhyudaya scheme will officially launch on Basant Panchami.

In this coaching method, online study material and lectures will be available for IAS and PCS exams in offline classes and trainees will be given guidance by IAS, IPS, IFS (Forest Service) and PCS officers. For the NDA and CDS exams, principals of UP Sainik School will provide guidance. Classes will also be conducted for NEET, JEE, Bank PO, SSC and TET exams.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Ranjan Kumar, a member of the state-level committee set up for the implementation of 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana', said the Abhyudaya portal (http://abhyuday.up.gov.in/) went live at 11am on Wednesday and has 10.51 lakh visits till 7.30 pm on Thursday.

Under the scheme, each divisional headquarter will have Abhyudaya coaching cells in the initial phase; in the second phase, similar classes will be started at the district level. Candidates will be given complete information regarding offline and online training in these classes, courses and exam patterns. Question banks and quizzes will also be prepared on the website by the UP Administration and Management Academy.