Over 9,800 Coronavirus Cases, 273 Deaths in Another Record Jump, Infection Rise is 3rd Highest Globally

India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to data provided by the union health ministry. The increase of both the cases and the deaths was the highest in a single day so far.

India stood seventh among nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy, but third in the list of daily increase in infections after Brazil and the US.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,10,960 while 1,09,462 people have recovered. "Thus, around 48.27 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

In terms of fatalities, India is ranked 12th at present, while it is placed at eighth place in terms of recoveries. However, India figures among the top-five countries in terms of active cases.

The concerning case counts come even as the government moves forward with further loosening the lockdown. The government on Thursday announced new rules for allowing shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship to open gradually following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The guidelines, which will come into effect from Monday, include measures like staggering visitors to malls and no touching of idols at religious places.

Detailed rules were also issued for offices that have been allowed to reopen over the past few weeks. All establishments that come under containment zones, however, will remain closed as announced earlier.

Of the 273 deaths reported since Thursday morning, the highest were in Maharashtra at 123, followed up 44 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat, 16 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal.

Telangana and Madhya Pradesh recorded six deaths each while four each were reported from Karnataka, Bihar and Rajasthan. Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, two in Uttarakhand and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Jharkhand had three deaths each.

Of the total 6,348 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 2,710 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,155 deaths, Delhi with 650, Madhya Pradesh with 377, West Bengal with 355, Uttar Pradesh with 245, Tamil Nadu with 220, Rajasthan with 213, Telangana with 105 and Andhra Pradesh with 71 deaths.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.