Over a Dozen Injured in Clash in Uttar Pradesh, 2 Arrested
Over a Dozen Injured in Clash in Uttar Pradesh, 2 Arrested

Representative image

Of the 13 injured in the clash, the condition of three people is stated to be critical, police said.

Thirteen people were injured when two groups clashed over a dispute in Ibrahamabad Uttar Tola village in Bairia area here, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered against 12 people while two have been arrested, Station House Officer, Bairia, Rajiv Mishra said.

Of the 13 injured in Sunday’s clash, the condition of three people is stated to be critical, police said. They have been identified as Kameshwar Singh (72), Bhawani Singh (60) and Chandra Shekhar Singh (40), they said.

first published:June 07, 2021, 13:52 IST