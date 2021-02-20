Over a Dozen Turncoats, BJP Leaders in Bengal Given Central VIP Security Cover

Over a dozen MLAs and MPs from West Bengal, including those who recently joined the BJP from the TMC and other parties, have been given VIP security cover by the Centre, officials said Saturday. The security has been approved by the Union home ministry after analysing a "threat assessment" report and recommendations prepared by the central security agencies, they said.

All the political leaders have been granted the lower categories of central VIP security cover like 'X' and 'Y' for their movement within West Bengal, they said. They said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been tasked with providing the cover.

The paramilitary force has a dedicated VIP security unit called the special security group (SSG) and it protects high-risk personalities like NSA Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among others. Sources told.