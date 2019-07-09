Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Over a Hundred Illegally Parked Vehicles in Mumbai Put Rs 5.19 Lakh Fine in BMC's Coffers in One Day

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation began imposing hefty fines for illegal parking within a 500-meter radius of 26 authorised public parking lots from July 7.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over a Hundred Illegally Parked Vehicles in Mumbai Put Rs 5.19 Lakh Fine in BMC's Coffers in One Day
Representative image. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Mumbai: The BMC has collected Rs 5.19 lakh from 107 illegally parked vehicles in the city on Tuesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation began imposing hefty fines for illegal parking within a 500-meter radius of 26 authorised public parking lots from July 7.

The fines range from Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers to Rs 15,000 for heavy vehicles, and the total amount could go up to Rs 23,250 in case late payment penalties are invoked.

Since July 7, the total fines collected stood at Rs 8.69 lakh, an official said.

In an official statement Tuesday evening, the civic body said action has so far been taken against 243 vehicles, comprising 133 four wheelers, nine three-wheelers and 101 two-wheelers.

"In the first stage, vehicles parked within 500 meters radius of 27 BMC parking facilities are inviting minimum fine Rs 15,000. If the vehicle is towed by civic officials and remains unclaimed in the next 20 days, the BMC has the right to auction it and recover the amount," the statement informed.

"The BMC on Tuesday issued challans to 107 vehicles, comprising 53 four-wheelers, three three-wheelers and 51 two-wheelers. The total fine collected is Rs 5,19,460," it stated.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram