1-MIN READ

Over Promise, Under Deliver: Jairam Ramesh Takes a Dig at Govt

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 16:20 IST

Delhi, India

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh. (Reuters File)

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh. (Reuters File)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government on Wednesday.

Hitting out at the government, the Congress on Wednesday said the actual expenditure was substantially lower than budgeted last year, and alleged that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy of headline management — "over promise, under deliver".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said last year's budget drew applause for allocation towards agriculture, health, education, MGNREGA and welfare of SCs, but "today the reality is evident".

"Actual expenditure is substantially LOWER than budgeted. This is Modi's OPUD strategy of headline management—Over Promise, Under Deliver," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
