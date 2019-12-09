Over Rs 10 Lakh Crore Loans Sanctioned under MUDRA Yojana, Says Santosh Kumar Gangwar
The PMMY is a scheme launched by the prime minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.
File photo of Santosh Kumar Gangwar
New Delhi: The government on Monday said more than Rs 10 lakh crore have been disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana till November 1, 2019.
"Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), 20.84 crore loan accounts totalling an amount of Rs 10.24 lac crore have been sanctioned up to November 1, 2019," Minister of State (IC) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
