Over Rs 1,000 Crore Raised Since Last Month for Ram Temple: Trust Member

Over Rs 1,000 crore have so far been raised for the Ram temple in Ayodhya through the campaign started last month, a member of the trust overseeing the construction of the shrine said on Thursday. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai said people from all communities have generously donated for the construction of the temple. The accounts of the trust in three nationalised banks show an amount of over Rs 1,000 crore, he said.

Rai said nearly 1.50 lakh VHP activists are collecting funds for the Ram temple. Thirty-seven activists have been deputed to deposit the donations in the bank accounts. From remote villages, activists are bringing funds and depositing in the bank accounts, he said. Rai said all communities are supporting the fund raising campaign that was started on January 15. The Ram temple trust has opened accounts in the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda.