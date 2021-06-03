Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Found From Tent of Old Woman Begging For 30 Years In Jammu

People usually give money and belongings to someone they come across begging, but they never imagine how much money those people can have who live on alms. One such case has come to light from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir where an elderly woman who used to beg on the city roads has been found in possession of around Rs 2.58 lakh.

The officials from local administration recovered the money from her tarpaulin tent on the roadside shortly after she was shifted to a shelter home.

While the whereabouts of the 65-year-old woman are not known yet, according to the additional deputy commissioner of Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Samyal, people have seen her begging near the bus stand and adjoining areas in Ward no 9 over the past three decades.

On Monday, some people from the administration shifted her to a shelter home meant for the homeless in order to provide a better living. The next morning, a team from the municipal corporation was sent to clear her makeshift shanty outside a veterinary hospital where they saw a locked trunk. On breaking the lock, they were surprised to find three plastic boxes that contained notes of various denominations covered tightly in polythene. They also found a jute bag full of coins apart from some under the bed, said a senior government official.

This information was then shared with the police and a team along with a magistrate reached the spot. After hours of counting, the total amount recovered was Rs 2, 58, 507. The officer praised the municipal committee employees for reporting the matter honestly.

According to the police, the money would be handed over to the woman.

The Rajouri administration has recently started work to help destitute people. Under the plan, they are providing shelter homes to such people or are transporting them to old age homes.

