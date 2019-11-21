English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over Rs 255 Crore Spent on Chartered Flights During Modi's Foreign Engagements in Last Three Years
In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.
File photo of PM Modi at one of his foreign visits.
New Delhi: An expenditure of over Rs 255 crore was incurred on chartered flights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements in the past three years, Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.
In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said.
