CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#CabinetReshuffle#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»Business»Over Rs 36.89 Crore Exceeded in Vaccine Coverage says Center; 40 Lakh Doses in Last 24 Hrs
1-MIN READ

Over Rs 36.89 Crore Exceeded in Vaccine Coverage says Center; 40 Lakh Doses in Last 24 Hrs

Over 11.18 Covid-19 vaccine crore doses have been administered says the government (Representational photo)

Over 11.18 Covid-19 vaccine crore doses have been administered says the government (Representational photo)

July 8, marked 174 days of the vaccination drive. Upwards of 11.18 crore doses have been given to the age group of 18-44 so far says Union Health Ministry.

New Delhi, July 9: India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 36.89 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Cumulatively, more than 11.18 crore doses have been administered in the age group of 18-44 years, it said. The ministry said over 40 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

On Day-174 of the vaccination drive (July 8), out of the total 40,23,173 vaccine doses that were given, 27,01,200 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 13,21,973 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine. As many as 20,31,634 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,79,901 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 10,84,53,590 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and total 33,79,213 have received their second. Eight states– Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra — have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

Recommended For You

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 09, 2021, 14:45 IST