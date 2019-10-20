Over Rs 4 Lakh in Fake Currency Recovered at Delhi Metro's Kashmere Gate Station
On Saturday around 5.30pm, the counterfeit currency was recovered by the CISF during a routine patrol at the Kashmere Gate metro station.
CISF recovered a bag containing fake currency notes with face value of Rs 4,64,000 (in denomination of Rs 500 note), lying unattended near gate no.8 of Kashmiri Gate Metro Station in Delhi. (Image: ANI)
New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has detected an unattended bag containing fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 4,64,000 (in denomination of 500 rupee notes) at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station, police said on Sunday.
On Saturday around 5.30pm, during a routine patrol at the Kashmere Gate metro station, CISF Quick Reaction Team Sub-Inspector Birender Kumar noticed an unattended bag lying near gate No-8.
He immediately informed the matter to Station Shift In-charge of CISF and CISF Control Room. The area was immediately cordoned-off and Bomb Disposal Squad & Dog Squad teams of CISF were put into action.
After ascertaining that there no dangerous/hazardous items inside the bag, it was opened in presence of Station Controller.
An amount of Rs 4,64,000 (fake currency in denomination of 500 rupee note) was found inside the bag. Senior officers of CISF and DMRP was informed about the matter.
Later, on arrival of the Delhi Metro Rail Police at the Kashmere Gate metro station, the bag along-with fake currency was handed over to them for further necessary action in the matter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right