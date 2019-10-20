Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Over Rs 4 Lakh in Fake Currency Recovered at Delhi Metro's Kashmere Gate Station

On Saturday around 5.30pm, the counterfeit currency was recovered by the CISF during a routine patrol at the Kashmere Gate metro station.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over Rs 4 Lakh in Fake Currency Recovered at Delhi Metro's Kashmere Gate Station
CISF recovered a bag containing fake currency notes with face value of Rs 4,64,000 (in denomination of Rs 500 note), lying unattended near gate no.8 of Kashmiri Gate Metro Station in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has detected an unattended bag containing fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 4,64,000 (in denomination of 500 rupee notes) at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday around 5.30pm, during a routine patrol at the Kashmere Gate metro station, CISF Quick Reaction Team Sub-Inspector Birender Kumar noticed an unattended bag lying near gate No-8.

He immediately informed the matter to Station Shift In-charge of CISF and CISF Control Room. The area was immediately cordoned-off and Bomb Disposal Squad & Dog Squad teams of CISF were put into action.

After ascertaining that there no dangerous/hazardous items inside the bag, it was opened in presence of Station Controller.

An amount of Rs 4,64,000 (fake currency in denomination of 500 rupee note) was found inside the bag. Senior officers of CISF and DMRP was informed about the matter.

Later, on arrival of the Delhi Metro Rail Police at the Kashmere Gate metro station, the bag along-with fake currency was handed over to them for further necessary action in the matter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram