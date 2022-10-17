Over Rs 5.9 Crore Cash Recovered from Kolkata Businessman's Home Two Days After Raids at His Brother's House

Cash worth Rs Rs 5.96 crore was seized by the Kolkata Police from the residence of Arvind Pande, the brother of businessman Sailesh Pande who is a key accused in a forgery case. Piles of cash were recovered from Pande’s residence, second such recovery by the city police, reports IANS.

Just two days ago, the police recovered Rs 2 crore from Arvind’s brother Sailesh Pande’s home. Kolkata police had frozen two bank accounts held by him having deposits worth Rs 20 crore soon after the first raid.

According to officials, the raid was a joint operation by Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police who raided Arvind Pande’s residence in Horwah district on Sunday night.

“No one was there when our men reached the residence at around 1 a.m. So, they had to break open the lock and finally recovered cash worth Rs 5.96 crore from a box-cot. Also, some gold ornaments, a laptop, a vehicle and some bank documents were also seized,” an official told IANS.

Arvind Pande is currently missing and the city police have issued a lookout notice against him.

A probe was launched by officers in the Hare Street Police Station on Saturday morning after a written complaint by the branch authorities of a private sector bank about multiple fictitious transactions worth huge amounts from the two accounts.

The cops had ordered the freezing of two bank accounts having deposits of Rs 20 crore.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties took the opportunity to slam the government over such recoveries and alleged that raids with illegal cash recoveries had been a regular feature in West Bengal.

“The Chief Minister often expresses dissatisfaction over the poor state of exchequer. Actually, there is enough money in India. The only difference is that those funds are illegally earned,” said BJP’s national vice-president and party MP, Dilip Ghosh.

Since July this year, there has been several cash and gold recoveries in huge quantities in the state, the first related to multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, as well as the mobile gaming app fraud, case.

(With inputs from IANS)

