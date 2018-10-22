Delhi Man Kills Wife Over 'Affair', Walks Into Police Station After 24 Hours With Dead Body and Daughter

Suspecting his wife over infidelity, a 23-year-old man allegedly strangled her to death in front of their two-year-old daughter in central Delhi and sat with the body for an entire day before surrendering himself to the police.After the commission of the crime, accused Kamil fed his daughter and slept through the night. In the wee hours of Sunday, he wrapped up the body in a bed sheet, walked into the Kamla Market police station with his toddler in arms and confessed to killing his wife."It was learnt he had killed her on Friday and kept sitting with the body on Saturday as he was in a state of confusion on whether to dump it somewhere or confess to his crime," a senior police officer said.He told police the body was lying inside their second floor flat in Kamla Market area.Police found Reshma's (22) body which had already turned blue, he said.Kamil told police he was inebriated and had a quarrel with Reshma on Friday over her friendship with two men in the same locality when he lost his cool, the officer said. He then thrashed her and later strangled her to death, he added.However, the deceased's parents have alleged that their late daughter was often pressurised for dowry.The couple were married for three years and Kamil worked as a peon at the Ambedkar University, police said.