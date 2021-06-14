Overall Bed Occupancy in K'taka Declines, But Percentage of Covid Patients in ICUs Remains Cause of Concern

Even though Karnataka has witnessed a sharp dip in overall bed occupancy by Covid-19 patients, the percentage of infected patients on critical-care beds, especially in the capital city Bengaluru, has continued to remain a cause for concern for the government.

According to a report published in Times of India, 80 per cent of all Covid-19 patients who are receiving treatment under the government quota across private and public centres in Bengaluru have occupied ICU beds requiring oxygen. A cumulative data for all other districts in the state has shown that around 62 per cent of the coronavirus patients in hospitals are in such beds.

The report further explained that as of Sunday 6pm, around 5,700 of over 7,000 Covid-19 infected patients receiving treatment were on such critical beds in the capital city. According to data from BBMP bed management system, 1,700 (80 per cent) of the 2,204 patients getting treatment under the government quota across private and public centres are in critical-care beds.

“There are about 5,000 Covid-19 patients in non-government quota beds in private hospitals. Of these, around 70 per cent to 80 per cent are in HDU and ICU beds. In big hospitals, 90 per cent of the ICUs are occupied," Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) president Dr HM Prasanna told TOI.

Around 55 per cent patients occupying critical-care beds were in HDUs and the remaining in the other two categories of ICU beds in Bengaluru. Nearly 43 per cent of the serious patients in the districts have occupied HDUs which means that among those critically ill, the districts have a large proportion of infected patients admitted in the ICU.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here