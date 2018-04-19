The overburdened Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory helped the SIT of Jammu & Kashmir crack the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.The task was made difficult by the accused and some members of local police who allegedly tried to eliminate evidence in the case. They washed the frock-salwar that the deceased girl was wearing so that there were no blood stain on it.They succeeded as well to some extent. When the SIT sent the frock-salwar to Srinagar FSL, it failed to give any strong opinion on it.Then the SIT approached the Delhi FSL for help. The Jammu & Kashmir Police DGP sent the letter to the secretary of the Delhi home ministry on February 27 for DNA sampling. The permission was granted and the Delhi FSL took up the matter.On March 1, seven parcels containing vaginal smear, hair strands and blood samples of police officer Deepak Khajuria and accused Shubham Sangra were sent to Delhi FSL. After a fortnight, four parcels containing viscera of the deceased girl and blood samples of another accused Parvesh were received.A day after, on March 16, one sample containing frock and salwar of the deceased girl, simple clay and blood stained clay were received. This is the same exhibit which was washed by the accused. The Srinagar FSL couldn't give a strong opinion on it because the clothes was washed to remove blood stains.On March 21, two more parcels containing blood samples of accused Vishal Jangotra were received."An expert committee was formed to deal with this case. We give priority to cases of rape, murder, POCSO cases," said director Deepa Verma.The report was submitted on April 3 by the biology experts."..to the ill luck of accused, FSL Delhi, with updated technology, was able to confirm the presence of blood stains on the frock-salwar of the victim which matched with the DNA profile of the victim," the chargesheet filed by the SIT said.The DNA profiling also established presence of victim’s blood on the vaginal smears. When the case was handed over to the SIT, they reconstructed the scene of crime and examined it minutely. They collected a wooden stick with blood stain on it and a few hair strands from Devisthan.The DNA profiling matched with the deceased girl confirming the fact that she was held captive by Sanji Ram. Devisthan is exclusively manned by him confirming his connivance in the crime.The FSL report of hair strand recovered from place of recovery of dead body, it matched with the DNA profile of Sangra.As per the report of medical experts the victim was found prima-facie raped before being killed.According to a source in Delhi FSL, they usually don't take cases from other states because they are overburdened. Currently, the FSL Delhi has 3800 pending cases. Two years ago, it was around 9000.FSL Delhi only take cases from other states or central investigative agencies which are important and urgent - like Ryan school murder case etc.Feb 27: letter was received from DGP J&K regarding DNA samplingMar 01: seven parcels containing vaginal smear, hair strands and blood samples of Deepak Khajuria and Shubham Sangra were sent to Delhi FSLMar 14: four parcels containing viscera of the deceased girl and blood samples of Parvesh were receivedMar 16: one sample containing frok and salwar of the girl, simple clay and blood stained clay were receivedMar 21: Two more parcels containing blood samples of Vishal jangotra were receivedExpert committee was formed to deal with this case.Report was submitted on April 3 by the biology experts.