Overcast Sky in Delhi, MeT Predicts Light Rains on Monday

Delhi recorded a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius, two degree above the normal, while the skies remained generally cloudy during the day, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department.

Updated:August 4, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
Overcast Sky in Delhi, MeT Predicts Light Rains on Monday
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The sky remained overcast through Sunday in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

Delhi recorded a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius, two degree above the normal, while the skies remained generally cloudy during the day, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department.

It said the city received 0.6 mm rainfall.

"The humidity oscillated between 89 and 58 per cent," a MeT official said.

The weatherman has forecast light rains/ thunder showers in the city for Monday.

"The maximum temperature may remain at 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to remain at 27 degrees Celsius," the official said.

The city recorded a high of 32.9 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

