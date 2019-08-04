Overcast Sky in Delhi, MeT Predicts Light Rains on Monday

New Delhi: The sky remained overcast through Sunday in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

Delhi recorded a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius, two degree above the normal, while the skies remained generally cloudy during the day, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department.

It said the city received 0.6 mm rainfall.

"The humidity oscillated between 89 and 58 per cent," a MeT official said.

The weatherman has forecast light rains/ thunder showers in the city for Monday.

"The maximum temperature may remain at 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to remain at 27 degrees Celsius," the official said.

The city recorded a high of 32.9 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.