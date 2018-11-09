English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Overcome With Guilt for Stealing, Maharashtra Teen Hangs Himself
Ganesh alias Shubham Vhankhade (16) was charged with stealing Rs 3,500 and a 64 GB memory card from the bakery where he was working, an official informed.
Image for representation only.
Mumbai: A teenager allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Sangli district over guilt of stealing and fear of disrepute, police said Friday quoting his suicide note.
Ganesh alias Shubham Vhankhade (16) was charged with stealing Rs 3,500 and a 64 GB memory card from the bakery where he was working, an official informed.
Vhankhande on Wednesday night hanged himself at his residence in Patne Plot area of Sangli, over 350 kilometres from here, police said. A suicide note found at the spot mentioned that Vhankhande was overcome with guilt for stealing and also feared that the incident would bring disrepute, the official said.
The bakery's owner had filed a complaint against Vhankhande and a friend in connection with the theft and the deceased had been questioned by police following which he was allowed to go home, the official added.
Sangli City police station has registered a case in connection with Vhankhande's suicide and further probe was underway, he said.
