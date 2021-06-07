Overloaded Truck Topples On Car; Army Jawan, Wife And Son Die

A tragic accident has been reported from Bihar’s Kaimur district where three members of a family were killed after an overloaded truck toppled on their car on Sunday night. The road accident took place on National Highway-2 near Khamidaura turning under Durgawati police station limits. At that time, 35-year-old Pintu Kumar Singh was driving home to Guraru village in Gaya along with his wife, Kajal, and two children — son Rehan Kumar and daughter Shreya Kumari.

Pintu was a soldier in the Indian Army posted at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

As his car approached Khamidaura turning, a truck loaded with stone chips approached from behind due to which the car overturned. Soon after, the truck driver also lost control, and it fell on the car. While Singh along with his wife and five-year-old son died on the spot, eight-year-old daughter escaped with minor injuries.

Witnessing the terrible accident, people from nearby areas reached the spot and informed the police control room and officers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The police and NHAI team headed by Mohania sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Raghunath Singh reached the spot after around 15 minutes and pulled out the car from under the truck with the help of a crane. The police then managed to rescue Shreya who was trapped inside the car. She is said to be quite shocked by the accident. Police have admitted her to a local government hospital.

An eyewitness who was travelling from Delhi to Mughalsarai said the accident was massive and due to the thud, nearby people gathered. They tried to save the occupants by splashing water on them, but except the girl, none was alive.

An identity card was also recovered from the wallet of Singh which reveals that he was a soldier. His Gaya home’s address was mentioned on the card.

Police informed the family members of the deceased and handed over their bodies after conducting autopsies at Bhabua.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here