Overnight Rain Brings Down Delhi's Minimum Temperature to Month's Lowest

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Friday as overnight rain brought down the minimum temperature in the national capital to the month’s lowest. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Delhi received 4.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday,” an IMD official said. The IMD’s observatories at Safdarjung, the official marker for rainfall in the city, and Aya Nagar recorded 1.2 mm rainfall each between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. The Ridge area received 2 mm rain during the same time period. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent. Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Maharani Bagh, Noida, Dhaula Kuan, Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad, Mayur Vihar, Aya Nagar, INA, Gautam Nagar, and Kirari, among other areas in Delhi-NCR received rain on Friday.

The rain also led to traffic snarls in areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg and Ring Road. The weather office has predicted light rain and a generally cloudy sky in the city and adjoining areas during the day.

“Due to a well-marked low pressure area over central parts of Uttar Pradesh, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand and north Uttar Pradesh on September 16 and 17. Light rain is also likely in Delhi and neighbouring areas under its influence,” the official said.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest this month so far.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here