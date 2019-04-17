Overnight Rains, Gusty Winds Bring Some Respite from Soaring Heat in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Wednesday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius following overnight rains and gusty winds."The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average," said a Met department official.The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, received 1 mm rains till 8.30 am while areas under Palam, Lodhi, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 1.8, 1.4, 0.2 and 2.5 mm rains during the period, the official said.The Met office has forecast overcast skies during the day ahead along with the possibility of light rains and thundershowers."The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees," the weatherman said.On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 30.7 and 22 degrees respectively.