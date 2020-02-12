Delhi result tally
Overpowering Security Guards, Masked Man in Black Robs Rs 1.5 Lakh from West Delhi Bank
He pointed a gun and demanded money from a bank staffer, who gave him Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter, a police officer said. The robber fled from the spot on a scooter.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: A masked man robbed Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint from a public sector bank in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Wednesday morning, police said.
When the bank opened for regular business, the masked man, wearing a black jacket, blue trousers and a blue cap, entered it at 10.20 am and overpowered the security guard, they said. He pointed a gun and demanded money from a bank staffer, who gave him Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter, a police officer said. The robber fled from the spot on a scooter.
Multiple teams have launched a manhunt to find the robber, he added.
