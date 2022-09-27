Overworked and Uprooted, J&K Firemen are Burning Out and Their Families are Bearing the Brunt

Firefighters in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the fire truck drivers, are rapidly burning out under duty overload and logic-defying placement.

The Fire and Emergency Services in Jammu and Kashmir is the third oldest and possibly one of the biggest fire departments in the country that works in difficult terrain and sub-zero climate. But over the last few decades, no fresh thinking has been infused to work on drivers’ crunch in the department.

Official figures suggest the fundamental rule of keeping five drivers, including three senior mechanical drivers in a category ‘D’ fire station, is being flouted. Depending on availability of machines and men, the fire stations are classified into four categories with ‘D’ being the smallest unit. A category ‘D’ fire station has 29 firefighters, including five drivers on duty or stand-by.

Figures suggest that for the 178 fire stations across the erstwhile state, there are only 270 drivers for 350 fire tenders and other vehicles. As per government orders, there should have been a cumulative 1,750 drivers for all stations, but a shortfall of 1,480 is being felt badly.

As a result of the massive crunch, the drivers say they are spread thin and made to bear the overload which affects their efficiency. “Rather than having two to three drivers per fire tender, each is told to manage three machines. This defies logic and work load. It is a huge burden on us,” a fire truck driver told News18 on condition of anonymity.

The workload forced a few to opt for voluntary retirement service. “I could not take the pressure of prolonged duty hours. My health deteriorated and I suffered heart attack and stroke. I had to be hospitalised. I recuperated in nine months but could not cope with the duty pressure. So I took VRS,” said Jehangir Ahmad Sofi, a former driver who quit two years ago.

Many drivers told News18 some of their colleagues have been haphazardly transferred to other areas. A driver from Srinagar who is familiar with road networks, lanes and water source points cannot be as effective in border areas of Kupwara, Gurez and Uri. Similarly, a resident of Baramulla will not be acquainted with the downtown Srinagar maze of lanes.

“When fire breaks out, it is important you reach as soon as possible by taking roads that are not busy at the time. It’s also important you are aware about where to refill the fire tender or location of a water source. It saves lives and property if a local driver is placed in the area he belongs,” a firefighter said.

Fire truck drivers add that it is their families who end up suffering. “My father passed away recently after a prolonged illness. I wasn’t able to mourn peacefully for few days. I was called back on the third day,” the fireman quoted above said.

A senior official admitted that the department is understaffed, but said this is the case with both gazetted and non-gazetted cadres. He added that instead of the 17 required inspectors and 45 sub-inspectors, the department has only two and seven officers, respectively. The official further said the issue has been flagged to higher authorities, but so far no exclusive recruitment has been done by the government.

The officer also conceded that drivers are badly affected. “While a firefighter can go out of the station for a few hours, the driver has to be present at the station at all times,” he said, adding that the department is looking at posting people in their home districts so they are able to serve well.

Both Alok Kumar, Director, Fire and Emergency Services and J&K Home Secretary RK Goyal were not able for comment. “I am down with fever,” said Goyal.

The fire department remains busy through the year, but the volume of calls goes up in the winters as the Valley reports lot of accidental fires. In 2016, the department responded to 3,548 calls in Kashmir division, followed by more than 2,900 and 2,300 distress alerts in 2017 and 2022. In the first seven months of this year, firefighters have reacted to 1,400 calls.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here