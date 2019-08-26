Owaisi Credits KTR for Global Giants Preferring Hyderabad, Says Waiting to See Him Back in Cabinet
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said former minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao should return as minister in K Chandrasekhar Rao Cabinet in Telangana. The Hyderabad MP on twitter said he is ‘waiting to see him (KTR) back in governance'.
Owaisi was reacting to a remark made by a journalist that Hyderabad is growing as an international city with world-class companies like OPPO, Amazon and One Plus launching their research institutes in the city. On this, the AIMIM chief said credit for the international companies growing footprints in the city goes to the former minister KT Rama Rao.
Credit must be given to “ex minister”@KTRTRS ,waiting to see him back in governance https://t.co/ukbi46UIXj— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 26, 2019
The MP’s remarks came at a time when there is a buzz that KCR may soon expand his Cabinet making way for KTR, Harish, K Srihari, Sabitha and G Sukhender Reddy. KTR, on the other hand, extended thanks to Owaisi for ‘his kind words’.
