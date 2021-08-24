Owaisi Draws BJP’s Ire Over Indore Bangle Seller Incident, Told to Indulge in Appeasement Elsewhere

BJP hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday and asked him to do appeasement politics elsewhere after he tweeted about the Indore bangle seller being beaten up for ‘fake identity’ and compared it with an incident in Rajasthan’s Ajmer where a beggar was allegedly thrashed and was told to go to Pakistan.

“Virat Hinduttavadi’ in order to show them as Virat (gigantic) at times beat up a beggar or come together to thrash a bangle seller,” Owaisi tweeted. In another tweet, Owaisi said Taslim, who according to the police has two more ID cards in the names of Bhura and Asleem, was booked because he declined to be lynched quietly. Owaisi alleged that those who looted him and thrashed him are yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said Owaisi finds Taslim, who was molesting a minor girl, innocent but he can’t see the barbaric treatment meted out by Taliban to Afghan natives. “We know it well to surround a police station, gather crowd and raise slogans but we are the people who believe in Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s constitution,” said Sharma. He asked Owaisi to engage in appeasement politics elsewhere saying Digvijaya Singh was enough for that role.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said those who kept three Aadhaar cards and conceal their identity were criminals. And those who had beaten up the man in question have also been acted upon by the law. “Law prevails in MP and none will be allowed to spread hatred,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Hindu Jagran Manch workers staged a protest in Indore alleging that anti-Hindu activities were on the rise in the city. The workers also handed a memorandum to the deputy inspector of police to prevent anti-Hindu incidents. Policemen have been deployed in every nook and cranny of the city to keep law and order in check.

Commenting on administration’s charges that SDPI and PFI were present during the protest held at the police station in support of the bangle seller on Sunday, Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra asked who allowed the protest to take place at the DIG’s office at Regal Square on Tuesday and said if there was no permission granted then would police take any action.

After the bangle seller was thrashed by a crowd in Indore on Sunday, three attackers have been arrested while Taslim has been also booked under POCSO and other charges on the complaint of a minor girl.

