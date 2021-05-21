Owaisi Says Shopkeeper in MP Stripped, Thrashed On False Harassment Charges; Draws Flak from BJP

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Friday that a Muslim shopkeeper was stripped and thrashed over “false" charges of misbehaving with a woman in Madhya Pradesh, drawing a sharp reaction from the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which said the Hyderabad parliamentarian did not have proper information about the incident.

The exchange came a day after a video surfaced on social media, showing a man being dragged out of a shop and beaten up. In the video, a woman purportedly said she went to the shop for mobile recharge and a group of men attacked the shopkeeper soon after. She added that “nothing wrong" was done to her.

The incident is believed to have taken place Jabalpur a few days back, but it came under the spotlight recently.

Owaisi said the man was stripped and beaten up on false accusations of misbehaving with the woman. The MP alleged that police lodged a case against the shopkeeper and did not act against the attackers, who he said were Hindus.

“Any civilised society would have jailed such men (attackers) and they would have been subjected to social boycott," Owaisi tweeted, tagging chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP state secretary Rahul Kothari hit back, saying did not know the full story before tweeting his version. “The shopkeeper was found in an objectionable position with a woman. So, locals gathered there and taught him a lesson," he said.

A local policeman said the shopkeeper faced action for keeping his establishment open even during “Corona curfew", referring to the restrictions in place to curb Covid-19 spread. The official said the man was booked under the Disaster Management Act and other relevant sections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here