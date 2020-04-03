Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Owaisi Slams Modi's Call to Switch off Lights, Says Country is Not Event Management Company

IMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said the "country is not an event management company", drawing flak from Telangana.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 10:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Owaisi Slams Modi's Call to Switch off Lights, Says Country is Not Event Management Company
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

New Delhi: Ridiculing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights for nine minutes on April 5, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said the "country is not an event management company", drawing flak from Telangana.

BJP, which said he should first condemn the Tablighi Jamaat episode. This country is not an event management company. The people of India are humans who too have dreams & hopes. Dont reduce our lives to gimmicks of 9 mins, @PMOIndia. We wanted to know what aid states will get & what relief the poor will receive, instead we got some new drama, Owaisi said in a tweet.

"I know you only want #positivevibes & dont want us to raise some issues but WHERE is the light?," he questioned in a series of tweets on several issues. He alleged that an unplanned lockdown has meant more and more suffering to the poor, who were left to the charity of rich and the limited economic abilities of states."

"When CMs ask you for financial relief, you ask them to switch off their lights?, he said in another tweet, reacting to a news report that suggested that Modi was silent on states request for funds. Modi on Thursday helda video conference with all chief ministers to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

In another tweet, he opined that thepre-corona economic crisis will now become an impending financial

disaster. "What will happen to our savings? What'll happen to the banks? he questioned in the tweet.

Reacting to the Hyderabad MPs tweets, Telangana BJP in a statement said Owaisi should first explain what measures he took to contain coronavirus spread in his constituency, which has witnessed a steep rise in the number of cases.

Asaduddin hasn't yet condemned the Tablighi Jamaat episode and the thousands of participants who are openly

defying all government's directives nationally, BJPs Telangana chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said.

Owaisi has openly supported this cluster, which by far is the largest infecting cluster in the entire world,Rao alleged. Tablighi Jamaat cluster is rapidly transmitting corona virus across India. However, Asaduddin is busy promoting these superspreaders through his supportive statements.

Asaduddin has no moral and ethical high-ground to criticize PM Narendra Modi, who's working 24/7 to ensure India

flattens the rising curve, the BJP leader said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    788,723

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,074,488

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    227,656

     

  • Total DEATHS

    58,109

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres