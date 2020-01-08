Take the pledge to vote

Owaisi Slams Police Response to Tweet on 'Jihadis' Employed in IT Firms in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad MP wanted the police to clarify its reply to a tweet by a man who claimed many "wannabe Jihadis" work for American software companies in Hyderabad.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:January 8, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took exception to the response of the Cyberabad Police to a tweet about whether it has done any background check over alleged "jihadis" working in US software firms here.

The Hyderabad MP wanted the police to clarify its reply to a tweet by a man who claimed many "wannabe Jihadis" work for American software companies in Hyderabad.

Citing Iran's threat to hit US assets, the man wanted to know if the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police conducted background checks on "these peacefuls" or if they were clueless.

Responding to the tweet, the Cyberabad police said, "Yes sir... We have specialised wings for collection of advance intel and our teams are on the job 24X7. Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicious."

Taking exception to the reply, Owaisi asked Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to "enlighten" the public about how many such "jihadis" were working in software companies or else clarify what he exactly meant.

Owaisi said terrorism has no religion and mentioned Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathu Ram Godse.

In an obvious reference to the killing of the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian by the Cyberabad Police last month, Owaisi said there should not be any such killings in the name of "encounter".

"Whatever you do but no killings in name of ‘encounter’ at 5am please, if possible arrest and as accepted third-degree will be given, but pls (sic) no cartoos in stomach," he said.

The Cyberabad Police tweeted that their response had been misconstrued.

"The intent is only to suggest that we are always alert and well equipped to ensure security and it does not mean to agree with the suggestion. We reiterate that we are committed to maintain peace and order in the society without any prejudice towards any person or community- Cyberabad Police," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

