Own a Villa/Plots with the most trusted Realty Brand!

Adityaram Group is a pioneer in Real Estate, with its footprints across the three states; Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The group has also diversified into Adityaram Properties (P) Ltd, Adityaram Infrastructure Projects LLP, Adityaram Conventions Resorts (P) Ltd, Adityaram Studios (P) Ltd, Adityaram Movies (P) Ltd, Adityaram World Making Developers (P) Ltd and Adityaram Charitable Trust. The organization has successfully completed more than 15 million square feet with litigation free history, and are committed to 100% asset deliverables on time.

Adityaram Properties make sure that every homebuyer has a sustainable living, and strive to solve the problems of urban living. If you are looking for a premium realtor to build your dream empire, Adityaram Properties would never fail to meet up the standards of your needs.

We have created spaces that redefine the way of living that every individual is in search of. Have a sneak peek into our best properties that are located in ECR.

Adityaram Nagar Phase 5: A premium project with prime plots that extend to a whopping 26 acres with 169 plot variants. Successfully completing the series of phases till Phase 4, Adityaram Properties have now launched Phase 5 in Aditayam Nagar. The location is serene and completely safe with round the clock security. Every plot is individually compounded by granite cladding walls on all the four sides.

Adityaram Township: A place where there is no need to trade between peace, quietness, clean air and health. If you want to live amidst OMR & ECR, being one of the busier hubs of the city, you are at the right place. Luxury Villas are aesthetically built with a seascape view and easy connectivity to all the public utilities. With striking elevation and one-of-a-kind villas in the Chennai localities, they open up to the breath-taking views of the lush greenery and a scenic view of the sea. Adityaram Township Villas is truly a pinnacle of luxury in the Chennai City

We think of Adityaram Signature city as a crowning jewel of all our inceptions. Nestled between Chennai’s coastal line and lush greenery, the project speaks for itself as it is surrounded by enormous entertainment centres and defines the socioeconomic and cultural context of the location. Being known as the Entertainment Corridor of Chennai, ECR has never failed to amaze with its redefined way of living.

