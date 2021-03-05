Owner Of Car Found with Explosives Near Mukesh Ambani's House Found Dead

The owner of the explosives-laden vehicle, which was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last week, was found dead in Thane on Friday morning. Mansukh Hiren, according to police, allegedly died by suicide after jumping into Kalwa creek. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.

The car, a Mahindra Scorpio, with gelatin sticks inside it, was found parked near Antilia on Carmichael Road in Mumbai last Thursday. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) squad of the Mumbai Police had towed it away and the police had begun an investigation.

Home minister Anil Deskhmukh had confirmed the incident and said the Mumbai Police was investigating it further. The vehicle, police sources said, had the number plate of one of the cars in Ambani’s security detail, and it was noticed first by the industrialist’s security personnel. The sources added that a letter was found inside the car and it could prove to be crucial evidence.

During the probe, the police had found out that the car was stolen and had tracked down Hiren, a resident of Vikhroli, as its owner. Hiren was untraceable since Thursday and his family had registered a missing person’s complaint.

The police had earlier also recovered CCTV footage from a nearby shop, which shows the vehicle being parked on the street leading to Antilia around 1am on Thursday. The footage shows the vehicle being tailed by another white-coloured car, an Innova, which halts behind it and then passes by, while the driver inside the Scorpio continues to sit inside. The police are yet to track down the driver.