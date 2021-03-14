Owner of Classic Irani Yazdani Bakery in Mumbai Dies at Age of 81

Pervez Irani, the owner of Mumbai’s iconic Yazdani bakery passed away on Saturday at the age of 81. He has left behind a vast legacy known for restaurant’s bun, maska and a cup of tea. A few month back Irani had lost its most cheerful baker Meherwan Zend due to advancing age.

Irani, who was the youngest of the three brothers, is survived by his wife Yasmin and son Tirandaz.

Perzon Zend, the son of late Meherwan Zend, remembered Irani as a hardworking person who used to show up at the iconic bakery in Fort at 8 am every day. “He also had a way with children,” Times of India quoted Perzon as saying. He also recalled how Irani used to tell him about historic details about Mumbai city as a kid and greet him by saying “Hello, my darling”.

Out of many generous gestures of Irani, Perzon recalled how the Yazdani bakery had provided food to those stranded and homeless during the riots of 1992-93.

“He was a simple, happy man who loved listening to old English songs and would begin each day by reading Bombay Samachar. The bakery became his identity,” Times of India quoted Perzon as saying.

Irani’s father had set up Yazdani Bakery & Restaurant in 1950, which he joined in 1959, as per reports.